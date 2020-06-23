750 S Canosa Ct

Amenities
Available for move in on or after 10/15/2018.
12 OR 18 month lease
Rent - $1725
Deposit - $1725
NO pets or smokers (firm)
Ranch style home with hardwood floors plus new carpet in 2 bedrooms. 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. All appliances including full size washer and dryer! Great features throughout - Skylight, tons of natural light throughout, decorative fireplaces (not for use), built-ins, plenty of closet space and more! Large backyard with storage shed. Big patio! Covered front porch! Walk 1/2 block to the park and lake - great for walking, running and biking!
*Tenants responsible for all yard care to include watering (no sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, leaf removal and bush/shrub maintenance.
*Street Parking Only