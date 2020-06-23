All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

750 S Canosa Ct

750 South Canosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

750 South Canosa Court, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Available for move in on or after 10/15/2018.
12 OR 18 month lease
Rent - $1725
Deposit - $1725
NO pets or smokers (firm)

Ranch style home with hardwood floors plus new carpet in 2 bedrooms. 3 large bedrooms and 1 full bath. All appliances including full size washer and dryer! Great features throughout - Skylight, tons of natural light throughout, decorative fireplaces (not for use), built-ins, plenty of closet space and more! Large backyard with storage shed. Big patio! Covered front porch! Walk 1/2 block to the park and lake - great for walking, running and biking!

*Tenants responsible for all yard care to include watering (no sprinkler system), mowing, weeding, leaf removal and bush/shrub maintenance.

*Street Parking Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 S Canosa Ct have any available units?
750 S Canosa Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 S Canosa Ct have?
Some of 750 S Canosa Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 S Canosa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
750 S Canosa Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 S Canosa Ct pet-friendly?
No, 750 S Canosa Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 750 S Canosa Ct offer parking?
No, 750 S Canosa Ct does not offer parking.
Does 750 S Canosa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 S Canosa Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 S Canosa Ct have a pool?
No, 750 S Canosa Ct does not have a pool.
Does 750 S Canosa Ct have accessible units?
No, 750 S Canosa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 750 S Canosa Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 S Canosa Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
