All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 750 Newton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
750 Newton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

750 Newton St

750 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

750 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming updated Bungalow in Villa Park neighborhood - Available for a flexible lease!
More photos coming soon!
10 minute walk to the Perry light rail station.
Property is within walking distance to the Lakewood Gultch trail which connects to the South Platte River walking and Bike Trail.
Enjoy quick access to Downtown via 6th Avenue.
Property features an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances. Basement has been recently renovated with new carpets for bedroom. Second non-conforming room in basement could be used as an office space.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4660983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Newton St have any available units?
750 Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Newton St have?
Some of 750 Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
750 Newton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 750 Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 750 Newton St does offer parking.
Does 750 Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Newton St have a pool?
No, 750 Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 750 Newton St have accessible units?
No, 750 Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Newton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Newton St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University