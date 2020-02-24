750 Newton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming updated Bungalow in Villa Park neighborhood - Available for a flexible lease!

More photos coming soon!

10 minute walk to the Perry light rail station.

Property is within walking distance to the Lakewood Gultch trail which connects to the South Platte River walking and Bike Trail.

Enjoy quick access to Downtown via 6th Avenue.

Property features an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances. Basement has been recently renovated with new carpets for bedroom. Second non-conforming room in basement could be used as an office space.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



(RLNE4660983)