All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 75 N Emerson St 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
75 N Emerson St 105
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

75 N Emerson St 105

75 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

75 Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
Unit 105 Available 03/08/20 Spacious Modern Condo in Ideal Downtown Location - Property Id: 228282

Stylish 1 bedroom garden level unit, in an updated 19 unit building, w/ huge windows letting in tons of natural light. Sizable living area (18 X 11) w/ open concept custom red kitchen (18 X 6) with stainless back splash, polished concrete counters, stainless steel appliances and Italian java top peninsula for modern dining. Full bath with java vanity and vessel sink. Spacious bedroom (11 X 13) with large custom closet with glass doors and ambient lighting. Huge storage closet in entryway of the unit! Amenities include private storage locker, bicycle storage & fitness room. Kick back & enjoy the large rooftop deck with mountain views & a gas grill. Laundry on each floor and sitting areas on 2nd & 3rd levels complete this modern, secure, inviting building. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & heat! In wall ice cold AC keeps this unit cool throughout the summer months. Pets considered (breed restrictions apply). Move-in in early March is a possibility, 15-month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228282
Property Id 228282

(RLNE5581666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 N Emerson St 105 have any available units?
75 N Emerson St 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 N Emerson St 105 have?
Some of 75 N Emerson St 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 N Emerson St 105 currently offering any rent specials?
75 N Emerson St 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 N Emerson St 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 N Emerson St 105 is pet friendly.
Does 75 N Emerson St 105 offer parking?
No, 75 N Emerson St 105 does not offer parking.
Does 75 N Emerson St 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 N Emerson St 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 N Emerson St 105 have a pool?
No, 75 N Emerson St 105 does not have a pool.
Does 75 N Emerson St 105 have accessible units?
No, 75 N Emerson St 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 75 N Emerson St 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 N Emerson St 105 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University