75 N Emerson St 105

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill bike storage

Unit 105 Available 03/08/20 Spacious Modern Condo in Ideal Downtown Location - Property Id: 228282



Stylish 1 bedroom garden level unit, in an updated 19 unit building, w/ huge windows letting in tons of natural light. Sizable living area (18 X 11) w/ open concept custom red kitchen (18 X 6) with stainless back splash, polished concrete counters, stainless steel appliances and Italian java top peninsula for modern dining. Full bath with java vanity and vessel sink. Spacious bedroom (11 X 13) with large custom closet with glass doors and ambient lighting. Huge storage closet in entryway of the unit! Amenities include private storage locker, bicycle storage & fitness room. Kick back & enjoy the large rooftop deck with mountain views & a gas grill. Laundry on each floor and sitting areas on 2nd & 3rd levels complete this modern, secure, inviting building. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & heat! In wall ice cold AC keeps this unit cool throughout the summer months. Pets considered (breed restrictions apply). Move-in in early March is a possibility, 15-month lease.

