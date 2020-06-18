748 S. Pecos Street

Amenities

Located in the Athmar Park neighborhood this outstanding fully remodeled 4 bedroom ranch-style house has commanding views of Mile High stadium, the Pepsi Center and downtown Denver as well as mountain views. A newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets and stainless steal appliances bring a contemporary feel to wonderful home in an historic neighborhood. The bathrooms have also been fully remodeled. The finished basement with egress adds quality living space within the modest building footprint.



Additional features include: new electrical meter and panel, new furnace and A/C, water heater, all new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new doors, windows, carpet, paint, texture, new 2 car detached garage with opener and a near new roof.



The location allows for easy access to I-25, South Santa Fe and 6th Avenue. Whether you work downtown, down south or out west you can get there from here.



Please contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619 - 6068 for additional information or to set up a showing. You can also submit an application via our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com