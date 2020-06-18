All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

748 S. Pecos Street

748 South Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

748 South Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Located in the Athmar Park neighborhood this outstanding fully remodeled 4 bedroom ranch-style house has commanding views of Mile High stadium, the Pepsi Center and downtown Denver as well as mountain views. A newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets and stainless steal appliances bring a contemporary feel to wonderful home in an historic neighborhood. The bathrooms have also been fully remodeled. The finished basement with egress adds quality living space within the modest building footprint.

Additional features include: new electrical meter and panel, new furnace and A/C, water heater, all new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new doors, windows, carpet, paint, texture, new 2 car detached garage with opener and a near new roof.

The location allows for easy access to I-25, South Santa Fe and 6th Avenue. Whether you work downtown, down south or out west you can get there from here.

Please contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619 - 6068 for additional information or to set up a showing. You can also submit an application via our website at jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 S. Pecos Street have any available units?
748 S. Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 S. Pecos Street have?
Some of 748 S. Pecos Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 S. Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
748 S. Pecos Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 S. Pecos Street pet-friendly?
No, 748 S. Pecos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 748 S. Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 748 S. Pecos Street does offer parking.
Does 748 S. Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 S. Pecos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 S. Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 748 S. Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 748 S. Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 748 S. Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 748 S. Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 S. Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
