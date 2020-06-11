Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

745 Ivy St. Available 02/05/19 Cozy 4 Bed/2 Bath in Montclair!!!! - Sweet gem in Montclair!!! 4 beds and 2 baths. Great floorpan with lots of natural light!! Newer paint throughout, finished basement with lots of extra space for entertaining or storage. Detached 2 Car Garage and Fenced in back yard with amazing deck for fantastic outdoor living!! Washer/Dryer Included. Short distance to some of the best restaurants, shops and parks Denver has to offer! Don't wait, this one is sure to go fast!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company



(RLNE3769938)