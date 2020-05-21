All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7331 E Mansfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7331 E Mansfield Ave
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

7331 E Mansfield Ave

7331 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7331 East Mansfield Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful House Near DTC - Property Id: 124984

This four-bedroom (plus office) home is a MUST SEE! Check out the beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops. With a spacious master-suite, featuring an updated bathroom and balcony, you will feel like you are living in luxury. The open living area with fireplace, formal dining room and updated kitchen, provide spaces perfect for entertaining or lounging. In addition to the living space on the main floor, this home has a large family room on the lower level with a second fireplace, wet bar, and sliding doors that lead out to the patio and large fenced backyard! In addition to the 2900 sqft, there is a 600 sqft finished basement. With a two car attached garage and new mudroom, what more could you ask for! Easy access to DTC and walking distance to Southmoor Light Rail. This home will go quickly at this incredible price!

*Available June 1st
*12+ month lease preferred
*Tenant pays all utilities
*Background & credit checks required
*Dogs under 20 pounds with pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124984
Property Id 124984

(RLNE4955462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 E Mansfield Ave have any available units?
7331 E Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 E Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 7331 E Mansfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 E Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7331 E Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 E Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 E Mansfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7331 E Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7331 E Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 7331 E Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7331 E Mansfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 E Mansfield Ave have a pool?
No, 7331 E Mansfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7331 E Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 7331 E Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 E Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7331 E Mansfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University