7331 E Mansfield Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful House Near DTC - Property Id: 124984



This four-bedroom (plus office) home is a MUST SEE! Check out the beautiful hardwood floors and granite countertops. With a spacious master-suite, featuring an updated bathroom and balcony, you will feel like you are living in luxury. The open living area with fireplace, formal dining room and updated kitchen, provide spaces perfect for entertaining or lounging. In addition to the living space on the main floor, this home has a large family room on the lower level with a second fireplace, wet bar, and sliding doors that lead out to the patio and large fenced backyard! In addition to the 2900 sqft, there is a 600 sqft finished basement. With a two car attached garage and new mudroom, what more could you ask for! Easy access to DTC and walking distance to Southmoor Light Rail. This home will go quickly at this incredible price!



*Available June 1st

*12+ month lease preferred

*Tenant pays all utilities

*Background & credit checks required

*Dogs under 20 pounds with pet deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124984

