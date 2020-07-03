7300 East 12th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c26405a089 ---- Completely remodeled kitchen and new carpet/paint! This home has 2 bedrooms with 2 bonus rooms that you can use as offices or non-conforming bedrooms. There are two full bathrooms and a rec room in the basement. There is a large laundry room and large yard. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities.