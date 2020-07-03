All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

7300 East 12th Ave

7300 East 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7300 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c26405a089 ---- Completely remodeled kitchen and new carpet/paint! This home has 2 bedrooms with 2 bonus rooms that you can use as offices or non-conforming bedrooms. There are two full bathrooms and a rec room in the basement. There is a large laundry room and large yard. Tenant will be responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 East 12th Ave have any available units?
7300 East 12th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 East 12th Ave have?
Some of 7300 East 12th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 East 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7300 East 12th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 East 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7300 East 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 7300 East 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7300 East 12th Ave offers parking.
Does 7300 East 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 East 12th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 East 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 7300 East 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7300 East 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7300 East 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 East 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 East 12th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

