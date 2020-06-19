729 W 1st Ave

Amenities

*** AVAILABLE NOW***2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick located in the Baker neighborhood of Denver - Centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick home with basement and fenced yard located in the Baker neighborhood. This 864 square foot home features newer carpet and flooring, updated kitchen cabinets/counter tops, a storage shed in the backyard, and basement with 2 additional rooms for storage. Spacious laundry room with cabinet/counter top space and washer/dryer included. Great Location!!!



1 dog considered $350 pet deposit no pet rent.



Highlights:

-Carpet and wood flooring

-Neutral painted walls

-Fenced front and backyard with shed

-Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove included

-Laundry room with washer/dryer included

-Storage space in basement



Schools:

-Fairmont K-8

-West High School



Conveniently located off Sante Fe Dr. and 1st Ave in the Art District



Call/Text Christine at 720-469-9116 or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com



Managed by American Property Solutions



