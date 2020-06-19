All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 729 W 1st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
729 W 1st Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

729 W 1st Ave

729 West 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

729 West 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
*** AVAILABLE NOW***2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick located in the Baker neighborhood of Denver - Centrally located 2 bedroom 1 bathroom brick home with basement and fenced yard located in the Baker neighborhood. This 864 square foot home features newer carpet and flooring, updated kitchen cabinets/counter tops, a storage shed in the backyard, and basement with 2 additional rooms for storage. Spacious laundry room with cabinet/counter top space and washer/dryer included. Great Location!!!

1 dog considered $350 pet deposit no pet rent.

Highlights:
-Carpet and wood flooring
-Neutral painted walls
-Fenced front and backyard with shed
-Refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove included
-Laundry room with washer/dryer included
-Storage space in basement

Schools:
-Fairmont K-8
-West High School

Conveniently located off Sante Fe Dr. and 1st Ave in the Art District

Call/Text Christine at 720-469-9116 or email christinechilders1958@yahoo.com

Managed by American Property Solutions

(RLNE5762584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 W 1st Ave have any available units?
729 W 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 W 1st Ave have?
Some of 729 W 1st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 W 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
729 W 1st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 W 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 W 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 729 W 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 729 W 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 729 W 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 W 1st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 W 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 729 W 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 729 W 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 729 W 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 729 W 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 W 1st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University