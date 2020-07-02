723 30th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Historic Curtis Park Duplex with Modern Upgrades!



AVAILABILITY DATE: March 11, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Dogs or cats negotiable



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Central location 2 blocks from RTD light-rail station, Curtis Park, and walking distance to RiNo

* 2 bedrooms with 1 upgraded Jack and Jill bathroom featuring a skylight and rain-shower head

* Original hardwood floors in living and bedrooms

* Decorative (non functional) original fireplace with elegant tile trim

* Lots of storage space in upstairs closet and unfinished basement

* Washer & Dryer included

* A/C window unit included



GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water

YARD: Yes

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-150 summer, $200 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*