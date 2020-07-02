723 30th Street

Amenities
Charming Historic Curtis Park Duplex with Modern Upgrades!
AVAILABILITY DATE: March 11, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Dogs or cats negotiable
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Central location 2 blocks from RTD light-rail station, Curtis Park, and walking distance to RiNo
* 2 bedrooms with 1 upgraded Jack and Jill bathroom featuring a skylight and rain-shower head
* Original hardwood floors in living and bedrooms
* Decorative (non functional) original fireplace with elegant tile trim
* Lots of storage space in upstairs closet and unfinished basement
* Washer & Dryer included
* A/C window unit included
GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Water
YARD: Yes
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100-150 summer, $200 winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*