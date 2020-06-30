All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 718 Grant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
718 Grant St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

718 Grant St

718 North Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

718 North Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc1ed86078 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL NEAR GOVERNOR\'S PARK- RECENTLY UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH 718 Grant St. Denver, CO 80203 Rent: $1000 Available: August 21, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approximately 550 sq. ft. CONTACT US! Rio-Real Estate Leasing Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com - PET-FRIENDLY - RECENT RENOVATION!! - EASY-TO-KEEP HARDWOOD FLOORING! - WALK TO TRADER JOE\'S, STARBUCKS, BENNY\'S, BONES, SUSHI CUP, MAX\'S WINE DIVE, VESPER LOUNGE, LUCA, LALA\'S WINE AND PIZZA, GOV\'S PARK TAVERN AND MORE! * Bedroom can only fit a queen size bed or smaller. * 718 Grant Street #1 12-Month Lease $1000 Rent $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Grant St have any available units?
718 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Grant St have?
Some of 718 Grant St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
718 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 718 Grant St offer parking?
No, 718 Grant St does not offer parking.
Does 718 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Grant St have a pool?
No, 718 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 718 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 718 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University