---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc1ed86078 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL NEAR GOVERNOR\'S PARK- RECENTLY UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH 718 Grant St. Denver, CO 80203 Rent: $1000 Available: August 21, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approximately 550 sq. ft. CONTACT US! Rio-Real Estate Leasing Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com - PET-FRIENDLY - RECENT RENOVATION!! - EASY-TO-KEEP HARDWOOD FLOORING! - WALK TO TRADER JOE\'S, STARBUCKS, BENNY\'S, BONES, SUSHI CUP, MAX\'S WINE DIVE, VESPER LOUNGE, LUCA, LALA\'S WINE AND PIZZA, GOV\'S PARK TAVERN AND MORE! * Bedroom can only fit a queen size bed or smaller. * 718 Grant Street #1 12-Month Lease $1000 Rent $75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and electric.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) ?QUALIFICATIONS? - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Thank you very much for your time and interest!