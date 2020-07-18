7101 W Yale Ave #1003

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Facing Open Space - Move In Ready! - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has great views with the open space right out the living room and Master bedroom windows. Updated throughout and beautiful bamboo floors. Granite kitchen counters, new light fixtures and new paint through much of the interior. Wood burring fireplace in the family room. Basement has another family room/great room, laundry room with washer/dryer included and a second full bathroom. Fenced in patio leads to a 2-car detached garage.

Dog allowed. No smoking. Great place to call home!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4585006)