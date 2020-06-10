71 S. Sherman St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Contemporary 2BD, 1BA in South Broadway with Yard and 2-Car Garage - Contemporary single family home, located in SoBo. The striking exterior design invites you into the home. The first floor of the home offers an open concept feel, from the great natural sunlight, to the vaulted ceilings, with loft. Boasting two large bedroom, a large kitchen with natural color wood and a great outdoor space. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*One pet is negotiable.

*Lawn Care, Garbage, water and sewer included.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



