71 S. Sherman St.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

71 S. Sherman St.

71 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

71 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Contemporary 2BD, 1BA in South Broadway with Yard and 2-Car Garage - Contemporary single family home, located in SoBo. The striking exterior design invites you into the home. The first floor of the home offers an open concept feel, from the great natural sunlight, to the vaulted ceilings, with loft. Boasting two large bedroom, a large kitchen with natural color wood and a great outdoor space. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One pet is negotiable.
*Lawn Care, Garbage, water and sewer included.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3742085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 S. Sherman St. have any available units?
71 S. Sherman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 S. Sherman St. have?
Some of 71 S. Sherman St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 S. Sherman St. currently offering any rent specials?
71 S. Sherman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 S. Sherman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 S. Sherman St. is pet friendly.
Does 71 S. Sherman St. offer parking?
Yes, 71 S. Sherman St. offers parking.
Does 71 S. Sherman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 S. Sherman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 S. Sherman St. have a pool?
No, 71 S. Sherman St. does not have a pool.
Does 71 S. Sherman St. have accessible units?
No, 71 S. Sherman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 71 S. Sherman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 S. Sherman St. has units with dishwashers.
