Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7070 E Wyoming Pl

7070 East Wyoming Place · No Longer Available
Location

7070 East Wyoming Place, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming home with an incredible lot. Good location close even within walking distance to Cherry Creek trail, parks, and lots of entertainment. Perfect mix of retro charm and modern upgrades. Quiet and well maintained street. Newer paint throughout. Beautiful oak hardwood floors on main level. Living room has stunning picture window overlooking large front yard. Kitchen has new granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, with adjacent dining room. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level including master suite with remodeled master bath. Lower level boasts a great family room with wood burning fireplace, fourth bedroom, laundry room and 3/4 bath with pedestal sink. Watch the annuals bloom from your covered patio on your spacious & beautifully landscaped backyard. Perfect for an outdoor barbecue. Unfinished basement and ample closets offer tons of storage. Award winning schools.

Trash is free in this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7070 E Wyoming Pl have any available units?
7070 E Wyoming Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7070 E Wyoming Pl have?
Some of 7070 E Wyoming Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7070 E Wyoming Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7070 E Wyoming Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7070 E Wyoming Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7070 E Wyoming Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7070 E Wyoming Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7070 E Wyoming Pl does offer parking.
Does 7070 E Wyoming Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7070 E Wyoming Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7070 E Wyoming Pl have a pool?
No, 7070 E Wyoming Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7070 E Wyoming Pl have accessible units?
No, 7070 E Wyoming Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7070 E Wyoming Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7070 E Wyoming Pl has units with dishwashers.
