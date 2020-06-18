7070 E Wyoming Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming home with an incredible lot. Good location close even within walking distance to Cherry Creek trail, parks, and lots of entertainment. Perfect mix of retro charm and modern upgrades. Quiet and well maintained street. Newer paint throughout. Beautiful oak hardwood floors on main level. Living room has stunning picture window overlooking large front yard. Kitchen has new granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, with adjacent dining room. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level including master suite with remodeled master bath. Lower level boasts a great family room with wood burning fireplace, fourth bedroom, laundry room and 3/4 bath with pedestal sink. Watch the annuals bloom from your covered patio on your spacious & beautifully landscaped backyard. Perfect for an outdoor barbecue. Unfinished basement and ample closets offer tons of storage. Award winning schools.



Trash is free in this property