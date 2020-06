Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It includes one bedroom and one (full) bathroom. The area has been beautifully put together with fresh paint, high quality carpet & LVT flooring! The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. Entire unit is very open and spacious. Its a must see!



You have the choice to lease partially furnished OR we can arrange to have semi furnished items removed for your own personal belongings.



There is a small area for storage if needed and ALL utilities are included in rent!!

This is such a beautiful area with tons of biking trails and parks near by. Also very close to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants.



One car garage parking only



Sorry please no pets.



All applicants will need to fill out an application the cost is $40- we will do a full credit and background check to include checking employment and past rental history.



Please call today for a showing! Jena Aguinaldo Beacon Property Management 720-298-2556 or email jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5762977)