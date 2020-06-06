6945 E. Girard Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

**4 bedroom 3 bath Town-Home on Girard!!** - Beautiful town-home in 3 Fountains neighborhood. This awesome home comes with ALL NEW flooring, fresh paint and new light fixtures and blinds throughout. You have a large living room, guest room, dinning room, family room and kitchen all on the main level. Your kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space and matching all-white appliances. The kitchen opens to the family room and is a great place to stay connected with your guests while cooking restaurant quality food.

Upstairs, you have 2 large bedrooms, both with walk in closets & private bathrooms!! You have a non-conforming bedroom downstairs along with a large laundry room with washer/ dryer. Looking for some space to enjoy Colorado's sunsets? Your enclosed patio is perfect for drinking your morning coffee or cooking on the grill! No need to worry about scraping your cars, thanks to the large 2 car garage! The community has one of the best pools in the area and you have a beautiful park like setting just outside your front door.

The homes location is close to I-25 so you have easy access to DTC and Downtown. You are within walking distance to Whole Foods, Super Target and King Soopers.



**Call today to view your new home!! **



Additional Lease Terms:

*12- 16 month lease terms available

*No Pets

*Tenant Pays Gas and Electric

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

*$40.00 application fee

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks



(RLNE5496379)