All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303

6940 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6940 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
***Available August 26th!***

Centrally located 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with NEWER FLOORING in the Hampden Heights neighborhood of Denver. This 1300 square foot condo with elevator access is inviting with its open floor plan. It features an expansive living room with balcony, upgraded lighting, open kitchen including oven/stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, large walk-in closet for plenty of storage, and fresh neutral paint throughout. The Master suite is quite spacious with a master bathroom and another sizable walk-in closet.

This community has a clubhouse, indoor/outdoor pool, and workout facility.

******This unit has easy access to I25 I225 Shopping, Restaurants and close to the light rail station.

FEATURES:

-Newer Flooring
-Fresh neutral colored paint
-Kitchen with Refrigerator, Oven/Stove & Dishwasher
-Master Bedroom with Bathroom
-Walk-In Closets One in Master bedroom and one in hallway for storage
-Good size 2nd Bedroom with closet
-Balcony off of Living Room
-Washer/Dryer in building on 2nd floor
-1 Reserved parking in garage
-Secured entry into building
-Elevator access
-AC Unit in living room and Master bedroom
-Indoor Outdoor Pool
-Clubhouse with work out equipment
-Heat, Water, sewer and trash included

SCHOOLS:

-Holm Elementary
-Hamilton Middle School
-Thomas Jefferson High

**Skyline HOA requires a $200 deposit for moving/damage/cleaning at time of Move In and Move out - refundable pending inspection.

Sorry, No pets.

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.

To schedule a showing, please contact Oliver McCracken 630-390-6650, oliver@newagere.com. Showings will not start till Friday August 9, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 have any available units?
6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 have?
Some of 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 pet-friendly?
No, 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 offer parking?
Yes, 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 offers parking.
Does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 have a pool?
Yes, 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 has a pool.
Does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University