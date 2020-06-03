6940 E Girard Ave Apt 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

***Available August 26th!***



Centrally located 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with NEWER FLOORING in the Hampden Heights neighborhood of Denver. This 1300 square foot condo with elevator access is inviting with its open floor plan. It features an expansive living room with balcony, upgraded lighting, open kitchen including oven/stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, large walk-in closet for plenty of storage, and fresh neutral paint throughout. The Master suite is quite spacious with a master bathroom and another sizable walk-in closet.



This community has a clubhouse, indoor/outdoor pool, and workout facility.



******This unit has easy access to I25 I225 Shopping, Restaurants and close to the light rail station.



FEATURES:



-Newer Flooring

-Fresh neutral colored paint

-Kitchen with Refrigerator, Oven/Stove & Dishwasher

-Master Bedroom with Bathroom

-Walk-In Closets One in Master bedroom and one in hallway for storage

-Good size 2nd Bedroom with closet

-Balcony off of Living Room

-Washer/Dryer in building on 2nd floor

-1 Reserved parking in garage

-Secured entry into building

-Elevator access

-AC Unit in living room and Master bedroom

-Indoor Outdoor Pool

-Clubhouse with work out equipment

-Heat, Water, sewer and trash included



SCHOOLS:



-Holm Elementary

-Hamilton Middle School

-Thomas Jefferson High



**Skyline HOA requires a $200 deposit for moving/damage/cleaning at time of Move In and Move out - refundable pending inspection.



Sorry, No pets.



Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.



To schedule a showing, please contact Oliver McCracken 630-390-6650, oliver@newagere.com. Showings will not start till Friday August 9, 2019.