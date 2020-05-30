All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:51 PM

6875 E Louisiana Ave

6875 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6875 East Louisiana Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
MUST SEE! Beautiful newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors on main level, 2 bedrooms on main level. Finished basement with one non-conforming bedroom, family room, study and laundry room. Covered patio, large fenced yard, corner lot. Small pet [under 40 lbs] okay with additional $300 Pet Deposit.6 to 12 month lease term available. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6875 E Louisiana Ave have any available units?
6875 E Louisiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6875 E Louisiana Ave have?
Some of 6875 E Louisiana Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6875 E Louisiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6875 E Louisiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6875 E Louisiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6875 E Louisiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6875 E Louisiana Ave offer parking?
No, 6875 E Louisiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6875 E Louisiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6875 E Louisiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6875 E Louisiana Ave have a pool?
No, 6875 E Louisiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6875 E Louisiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 6875 E Louisiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6875 E Louisiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6875 E Louisiana Ave has units with dishwashers.
