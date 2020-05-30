6875 E Louisiana Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

MUST SEE! Beautiful newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors on main level, 2 bedrooms on main level. Finished basement with one non-conforming bedroom, family room, study and laundry room. Covered patio, large fenced yard, corner lot. Small pet [under 40 lbs] okay with additional $300 Pet Deposit.6 to 12 month lease term available. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.