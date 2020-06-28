6861 E 12th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this amazing condo conversion in the Montclair Neighborhood. This home is available to rent on or after October 1. This home has a unique and interesting historical use as a convent now converted into multiple Rowhome dwelling units. Completely updated from top to bottom with all of the modern features and amenities, this home is sure to impress. All throughout the main living area is architectural details and features that you just don't find in the new builds. Tall ceilings with detailed and ornate crown molding. The living room is just filled with light from these large windown and french doors. The living room centers to a gas fireplace. The space opens up to the peferct kitchen for cooking and entertaining. Your guest can mingle with the chef at the curved breakfast bar and kitchen island. Plenty of prep space on these amazing granite countertops. Finish off the evening on the private porch off of the living room surrounded by mature landscaping all the way around.



The upper level features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is a large open and bright space surrounded by large beautiful windows. A large master closet with built-in closet system off the bedroom hallway. And at the end of the bedroom hallway is an amazing bathroom with stone and subway tiled, glass enclosed shower, dual vanity sink and ample space for all of your personals.



The basement is fully finished with two bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. This is a garden level floorplan with large windows. The large basement bedroom is absolutely perfect for your visiting guest and the second basement bedroom is perfect for a home office or a second guest room. There is also a laundry room with storage in the basement with the washer and dryer staying with the lease. The is a LARGE two car garage plus storage in the back of the property to keep your vehicles out of the Colorado weather and hail.



Come see for yourself why this is just an amazing place to call home. You will be very impressed. Seeking a minimum of 6 months, but up to 12 month lease terms.



This home is ideally situated in the historic Montclair neighborhood with scenic views of Montclair Park.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric), Water, Sewer, Trash and Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/6861-E-12TH-AVE-VIRTUAL-TOUR



