680 S. Alton Way # 6B

Beautiful Condo at Windsor Gardens Senior Community. - Windsor Gardens is a Senior Community and you must be age 55+.

Beautiful area with plenty of activities, golf course, indoor/outdoor pool, bus service and much more.



This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, condo is approximately 855s.f. with a covered balcony that overlooks a beautiful park. This condo has newer carpet & vinyl flooring, A/C and heat, refrigerator, stove, pantry, garbage disposal. The bedroom has plenty of storage with 2 closets. The unit includes a 1-car garage with automatic opener, a laundry facility, elevators, and a community center.

Also included is a pool, sauna, hot tub and clubhouse for your use.



Utilities include water, sewer, garbage, and heat.



$1095 rent, $1000 deposit (wac), 9-12 month lease term, NO PETS and NO SMOKING $40 application fee per applicant.



No Pets Allowed



