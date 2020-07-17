All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 680 S. Alton Way # 6B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
680 S. Alton Way # 6B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

680 S. Alton Way # 6B

680 S Alton Way · (720) 880-8798 ext. 114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Windsor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

680 S Alton Way, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 680 S. Alton Way # 6B · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Condo at Windsor Gardens Senior Community. - Windsor Gardens is a Senior Community and you must be age 55+.
Beautiful area with plenty of activities, golf course, indoor/outdoor pool, bus service and much more.

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, condo is approximately 855s.f. with a covered balcony that overlooks a beautiful park. This condo has newer carpet & vinyl flooring, A/C and heat, refrigerator, stove, pantry, garbage disposal. The bedroom has plenty of storage with 2 closets. The unit includes a 1-car garage with automatic opener, a laundry facility, elevators, and a community center.
Also included is a pool, sauna, hot tub and clubhouse for your use.

Utilities include water, sewer, garbage, and heat.

$1095 rent, $1000 deposit (wac), 9-12 month lease term, NO PETS and NO SMOKING $40 application fee per applicant.

Don't miss this opportunity, call or text Crystal Sierra today at 720-880-8798. To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3317531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B have any available units?
680 S. Alton Way # 6B has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B have?
Some of 680 S. Alton Way # 6B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 S. Alton Way # 6B currently offering any rent specials?
680 S. Alton Way # 6B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 S. Alton Way # 6B pet-friendly?
No, 680 S. Alton Way # 6B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B offer parking?
Yes, 680 S. Alton Way # 6B offers parking.
Does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 S. Alton Way # 6B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B have a pool?
Yes, 680 S. Alton Way # 6B has a pool.
Does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B have accessible units?
No, 680 S. Alton Way # 6B does not have accessible units.
Does 680 S. Alton Way # 6B have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 S. Alton Way # 6B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 680 S. Alton Way # 6B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Watermark at First Creek
18493 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80239
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity