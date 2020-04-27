670 Winona Ct. Unit #21

Amenities

Spacious end unit in a very nice complex! Main level has living room, kitchen, eating space, half bath, closet, and a study/office that could be used as a bedroom.



Upper level has 2 bedrooms, full bath and closet. Basement has been recently finished with a 3/4 bath, laundry area (washer & dryer included) and a room that could be used as a bedroom or family room.quiet location/end unit and huge open grass area in front.



Owner pays HOA which includes - Grounds Maintenance, Heat, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal and Water (Tenant pays XCEL)



Nearby schools include Cowell Elementary School, The Little Lyceum Montessori and Newlon Elementary School.Near Dry Gulch Park and Martinez Park and close to excellent bike trails. Close to light rail.

1 off street parking spot reserved, and open off street parking.

