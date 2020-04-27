All apartments in Denver
670 Winona Ct. Unit #21

670 Winona Ct · No Longer Available
Location

670 Winona Ct, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious end unit in a very nice complex! Main level has living room, kitchen, eating space, half bath, closet, and a study/office that could be used as a bedroom.

Upper level has 2 bedrooms, full bath and closet. Basement has been recently finished with a 3/4 bath, laundry area (washer & dryer included) and a room that could be used as a bedroom or family room.quiet location/end unit and huge open grass area in front.

Owner pays HOA which includes - Grounds Maintenance, Heat, Sewer, Snow Removal, Trash Removal and Water (Tenant pays XCEL)

Nearby schools include Cowell Elementary School, The Little Lyceum Montessori and Newlon Elementary School.Near Dry Gulch Park and Martinez Park and close to excellent bike trails. Close to light rail.
1 off street parking spot reserved, and open off street parking.
www.denverrealestatemoguls.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 have any available units?
670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 currently offering any rent specials?
670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 pet-friendly?
No, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 offer parking?
Yes, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 offers parking.
Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 have a pool?
No, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 does not have a pool.
Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 have accessible units?
No, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Winona Ct. Unit #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
