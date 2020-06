Amenities

pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

655 Pearl Street Unit 102 Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON 1 Bedroom Condo in Gov's Park - Governors Park condo perfect location. Awesome walkable neighborhood Easy commute to downtown or Cherry Creek.



Walk to wash park, Or Governors Park or Cheeseman Park literally in the middle of Everything . Trader Joes is your neighborhood store!



Pre- Apply today to make sure this one doesn't get away from you!



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!



Rental Terms

Rent - $1195

Security Deposit - $1195

Utilities - Resident responsible for all utilities



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Andy Hoss

319-431-8909

andy.hoss@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR



(RLNE5043558)