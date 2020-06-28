All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

6440 E. Mississippi Avenue

6440 East Mississippi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6440 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome In The French Quarter Community - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in the French Quarter Community. The main level features a formal living and dining room combination, hardwood flooring, a wood burning fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms; the Master Bedroom has an attached Bathroom that has been fully updated. The basement is 90% finished and features a living area and the laundry room. The home has an enclosed private patio area that is perfect for entertaining. The townhome has a carport with 2 assigned parking spots right behind the enclosed patio. This home is very conveniently located near the corner of Leetsdale Drive and South Holly Street. It is within walking distance of McMeen Elementary School and Garland Park.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue have any available units?
6440 E. Mississippi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue have?
Some of 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6440 E. Mississippi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue offers parking.
Does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue have a pool?
No, 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 E. Mississippi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
