6440 E. Mississippi Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Updated 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome In The French Quarter Community - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Townhome in the French Quarter Community. The main level features a formal living and dining room combination, hardwood flooring, a wood burning fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms; the Master Bedroom has an attached Bathroom that has been fully updated. The basement is 90% finished and features a living area and the laundry room. The home has an enclosed private patio area that is perfect for entertaining. The townhome has a carport with 2 assigned parking spots right behind the enclosed patio. This home is very conveniently located near the corner of Leetsdale Drive and South Holly Street. It is within walking distance of McMeen Elementary School and Garland Park.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108797)