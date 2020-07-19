All apartments in Denver
637 S Grape St

637 South Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 South Grape Street, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Grape House - Property Id: 93916

Spacious ranch in super convenient Virginia Vale neighborhood with easy access to the Cherry Creek bike path, downtown, DTC. Three bedrooms up and two non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. Three bathrooms, one in the mater, main floor and basement. Huge backyard with landlord provided lawn service and a covered patio for BBQing and entertaining. Well established street with neighbors that have been on the block for decades. Stainless appliances, washer and dryer on-site, single car garage, off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93916
Property Id 93916

(RLNE4617559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 S Grape St have any available units?
637 S Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 S Grape St have?
Some of 637 S Grape St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 S Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
637 S Grape St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 S Grape St pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 S Grape St is pet friendly.
Does 637 S Grape St offer parking?
Yes, 637 S Grape St offers parking.
Does 637 S Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 S Grape St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 S Grape St have a pool?
No, 637 S Grape St does not have a pool.
Does 637 S Grape St have accessible units?
No, 637 S Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 637 S Grape St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 S Grape St has units with dishwashers.
