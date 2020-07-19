637 S Grape St

Amenities
Grape House - Property Id: 93916
Spacious ranch in super convenient Virginia Vale neighborhood with easy access to the Cherry Creek bike path, downtown, DTC. Three bedrooms up and two non-conforming bedrooms in the basement. Three bathrooms, one in the mater, main floor and basement. Huge backyard with landlord provided lawn service and a covered patio for BBQing and entertaining. Well established street with neighbors that have been on the block for decades. Stainless appliances, washer and dryer on-site, single car garage, off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93916
