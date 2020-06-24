Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

631 27th Street Available 04/05/19 Wonderful 5 Points Unit Close to "Everything" - Terrific ground floor unit in Trendy 5 Points neighborhood.

This wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom townhome has it all. Walking distance to 5 Points & Downtown shops, restaurants, clubs and so much more. Light rail stop is a mere 2 blocks away. Everything you could ever want at your fingertips.

The completely remodeled spacious townhome includes Bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinetry, Corian counters and tumbled travertine back splash, wonderful Old World brick walls & tiled bathroom. Designer light fixtures and plumbing fixtures throughout.

Good sized bedroom with large closet. Includes stacked washer & dryer for tenant use. Ample street side parking.

Simply put, this unit is too good to pass up.



FACTS

Year Built: 1897

Heat: Forced Air; A/C: None

Utilities: Xcel Energy

Pets: NO; Smoking: NO



FEATURES

Square footage: Total = 575 finished

Bamboo wood, tile & carpet flooring

Stainless steel appliances



REQUIRE DOCUMENTATION

2 months bank statements

2 months payroll stubs/Proof of Income

Drivers License copy



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2149944)