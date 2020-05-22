625 N Pennsylvania St Apt 205

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo in the middle of the Denver action! This location is a walker's dream with close access to Cherry Creek, Governor's Park, Trader Joe's and many restaurants, bars and nightlife. An updated kitchen, large living room space (complete with a charming fireplace and brick mantle) and an outdoor deck make this a quiet haven in the heart of the city. Ample closet space throughout the unit. Enjoy amazing amenities including an on-site pool and clubhouse/fitness center.No Pets No smokers. 1 Designated Parking Spot.