619 Logan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2829bf070 ---- The Logan apartments have been designed from a blank canvas to make the more livable and open. The flexible floor plans are filled with light, contemporary design influences, and clean palettes. You'll be drawn to the modern kitchens that features stainless and cabinet front appliances including dishwasher and microwave and the in-unit laundry. The common areas have been well-curated: think screen print artwork, communal tables, leather rocking chairs, and heirloom lighting. Enjoy underground garage parking, an outdoor courtyard with grill, the resident lounge, fitness center, dog wash station, and the bike repair room. Located near Governor's Park in Capitol Hill, the neighborhood is full of tree-lined streets and historic homes. Trader Joe's is steps away, as are Max's Wine Dive, Luca, Racines, Pablo's Coffee and Little India. And if you do need to get downtown, it's just a few minutes away.