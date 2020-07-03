All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

619 Logan St

619 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2829bf070 ---- The Logan apartments have been designed from a blank canvas to make the more livable and open. The flexible floor plans are filled with light, contemporary design influences, and clean palettes. You'll be drawn to the modern kitchens that features stainless and cabinet front appliances including dishwasher and microwave and the in-unit laundry. The common areas have been well-curated: think screen print artwork, communal tables, leather rocking chairs, and heirloom lighting. Enjoy underground garage parking, an outdoor courtyard with grill, the resident lounge, fitness center, dog wash station, and the bike repair room. Located near Governor's Park in Capitol Hill, the neighborhood is full of tree-lined streets and historic homes. Trader Joe's is steps away, as are Max's Wine Dive, Luca, Racines, Pablo's Coffee and Little India. And if you do need to get downtown, it's just a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Logan St have any available units?
619 Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Logan St have?
Some of 619 Logan St's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
619 Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 619 Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 619 Logan St offers parking.
Does 619 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Logan St have a pool?
No, 619 Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 619 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 619 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 Logan St has units with dishwashers.

