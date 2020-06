Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Capitol Hill Condo in Denver !!! - Capitol Hill Condo, With All The Fabulous Bars and Restaurants That Make Capitol Hill So Cool! Entertaining Here Rocks With The Open Floor Plan! Newer paint and Hardwood floors throughout.



Updated throughout the home, newer hardwood floors, newer paint. Updated appliances. First-floor location.



This Layout Offers two bedrooms and A full bathroom. Your Own Washer and Dryer in The Unit. It's Move-In Ready With All The Appliances and Blinds Included.



Call Today for your showing!!

(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4655525)