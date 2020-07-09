All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:50 PM

5995 East Iliff Avenue

5995 East Iliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5995 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
This beautiful 2nd floor condo with 1 bed, 1 bath will welcome you with a total of 565 square feet.

Very comfortable living space, with a wonderful flow highlighted by an architectural opening connecting the kitchen,and brand new paint and carpet throughout. The kitchen is complete with a spacious pantry for extra storage and includes all white appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

Beautifully maintained grounds with community clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts. Features elevator access, security entrance, 1 reserved parking space and ground floor laundry room and storage unit. Convenient location, retail shops, light rail/bus transportation and is just minutes away from DU, Cherry Creek and the DTC.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, and trash.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-RENT (7368)
www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5995 East Iliff Avenue have any available units?
5995 East Iliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5995 East Iliff Avenue have?
Some of 5995 East Iliff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5995 East Iliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5995 East Iliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5995 East Iliff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5995 East Iliff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5995 East Iliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5995 East Iliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 5995 East Iliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5995 East Iliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5995 East Iliff Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5995 East Iliff Avenue has a pool.
Does 5995 East Iliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5995 East Iliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5995 East Iliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5995 East Iliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.

