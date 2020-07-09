5995 East Iliff Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool tennis court cats allowed

This beautiful 2nd floor condo with 1 bed, 1 bath will welcome you with a total of 565 square feet.



Very comfortable living space, with a wonderful flow highlighted by an architectural opening connecting the kitchen,and brand new paint and carpet throughout. The kitchen is complete with a spacious pantry for extra storage and includes all white appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



Beautifully maintained grounds with community clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis courts. Features elevator access, security entrance, 1 reserved parking space and ground floor laundry room and storage unit. Convenient location, retail shops, light rail/bus transportation and is just minutes away from DU, Cherry Creek and the DTC.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, and trash.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.