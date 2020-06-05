All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

570 S High St

570 S High St · No Longer Available
Location

570 S High St, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

This UPDATED unit of a triplex is available now!

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has original hardwood floors, full kitchen with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of natural light with blinds included. Washer and dryer are in separate room. You also have access to a shared fenced courtyard.

*On-Street Parking Only*

Walking distance from many restaurants, shops and more! Close to the park, minutes from the Light Rail, Cherry Creek Mall and downtown Denver.

***1 Dog considered with qualified tenant*** $500 refundable deposit required

!!!Water and Gas split 3 ways between tri-plex, tenant responsible for own electric!!!

Please text/call Krista to schedule a showing, 303-319-9913or email krista@newagere.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 S High St have any available units?
570 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 570 S High St have?
Some of 570 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 570 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
570 S High St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 S High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 S High St is pet friendly.
Does 570 S High St offer parking?
No, 570 S High St does not offer parking.
Does 570 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 570 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 S High St have a pool?
No, 570 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 570 S High St have accessible units?
No, 570 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 570 S High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 570 S High St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

