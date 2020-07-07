5654 North Galena Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Brand new, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the serene Stapleton neighborhood in Denver. The community has a shared pool and clubhouse for fun activities with friends and family.



Unfurnished, the bright interior features hardwood floors throughout the building, tiled bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms, and calm gray-painted walls. A spacious kitchen complete with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are nice and cozy, with a walk-in closet. It comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a balcony and a yard for some much needed fresh air.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the landscaping and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is an attached 1-car garage available for use.



Pets are not permitted on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



