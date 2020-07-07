All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

5654 North Galena Street

5654 Galena Street · No Longer Available
Location

5654 Galena Street, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Brand new, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in the serene Stapleton neighborhood in Denver. The community has a shared pool and clubhouse for fun activities with friends and family.

Unfurnished, the bright interior features hardwood floors throughout the building, tiled bathrooms, carpet in the bedrooms, and calm gray-painted walls. A spacious kitchen complete with quartz countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are nice and cozy, with a walk-in closet. It comes with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a balcony and a yard for some much needed fresh air.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the landscaping and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is an attached 1-car garage available for use.

Pets are not permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 North Galena Street have any available units?
5654 North Galena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5654 North Galena Street have?
Some of 5654 North Galena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5654 North Galena Street currently offering any rent specials?
5654 North Galena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 North Galena Street pet-friendly?
No, 5654 North Galena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5654 North Galena Street offer parking?
Yes, 5654 North Galena Street offers parking.
Does 5654 North Galena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5654 North Galena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 North Galena Street have a pool?
Yes, 5654 North Galena Street has a pool.
Does 5654 North Galena Street have accessible units?
No, 5654 North Galena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 North Galena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5654 North Galena Street has units with dishwashers.

