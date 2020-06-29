5615 East 14th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Come see this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex for rent in Denver's Montclair neighborhood, sign the lease and move in this week! The main floor has beautifully restored hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room with a fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving with plenty of room to entertain. The garden level floor has brand new carpeting, the 3rd bedroom with an egress window, the 2nd bathroom, washer and dryer, and a 2nd living room.

The home has a private, fenced-in backyard, and a two-car garage! Landlord mows the lawn, tenant rakes leaves and shovels snow. 1 pet is allowed, cat or dog, with a $25/month pet rent and a $350 refundable pet deposit. The lease period will run until December 31st, 2020, or later. Utilities to be paid by the tenant.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5615-e-14th-ave-denver-co-80220-usa/116c8317-45d4-4ac1-864d-accc41612514 Accepts Section 8.



