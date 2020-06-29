5615 East 14th Avenue

Amenities
Come see this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex for rent in Denver's Montclair neighborhood, sign the lease and move in this week! The main floor has beautifully restored hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room with a fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving with plenty of room to entertain. The garden level floor has brand new carpeting, the 3rd bedroom with an egress window, the 2nd bathroom, washer and dryer, and a 2nd living room.
The home has a private, fenced-in backyard, and a two-car garage! Landlord mows the lawn, tenant rakes leaves and shovels snow. 1 pet is allowed, cat or dog, with a $25/month pet rent and a $350 refundable pet deposit. The lease period will run until December 31st, 2020, or later. Utilities to be paid by the tenant.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5615-e-14th-ave-denver-co-80220-usa/116c8317-45d4-4ac1-864d-accc41612514 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5197110)