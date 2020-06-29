All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 15 2020

5615 East 14th Avenue

5615 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5615 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this 3 bed, 2 bath duplex for rent in Denver's Montclair neighborhood, sign the lease and move in this week! The main floor has beautifully restored hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a living room with a fireplace surrounded by built-in shelving with plenty of room to entertain. The garden level floor has brand new carpeting, the 3rd bedroom with an egress window, the 2nd bathroom, washer and dryer, and a 2nd living room.
The home has a private, fenced-in backyard, and a two-car garage! Landlord mows the lawn, tenant rakes leaves and shovels snow. 1 pet is allowed, cat or dog, with a $25/month pet rent and a $350 refundable pet deposit. The lease period will run until December 31st, 2020, or later. Utilities to be paid by the tenant.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5615-e-14th-ave-denver-co-80220-usa/116c8317-45d4-4ac1-864d-accc41612514 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5197110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

