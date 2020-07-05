5565 S Eaton St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/604c213054 ---- Exquisite Grant Ranch Home ? well cared for, great floor plan and wonderful community amenities! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is available for rent for the first time and has been meticulously cared for by its owners. Property features a nice open ranch floor plan, hardwood floors, granite countertops, Air Condition and new efficient HVAC system, 3 car attached garage, fully finished basement with additional storage space, craft room and wet bar. Fantastic, low maintenance backyard and patio area for great entertaining and relaxing outdoor living space. Rent includes access to the sought after Grant Ranch Community Poo and clubhouse, Access to the Private Lake for a multitude of activities including boating, fishing, paddle boarding/Kayaking, sailing and so on. The community features great parks, trails and incredible views of the Rockies. Area also has great access to restaurants, shopping, schools, trails and quick access to the mountains. Rent includes trash, recycling, sewer and HOA. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy, Water, and any extras. Security System in place, service would be the tenant?s responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Pet friendly, see leasing manager for details. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Community Pool Dryer Granite Countertops Private Lake Access Security System Available Washer