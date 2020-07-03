All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

555 S. Emerson St

555 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

555 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
555 S. Emerson St Available 11/01/19 2 Bed Bungalow in Wash Park!!! - Location, Location, Location is EVERYTHING for this beautiful Wash Park home! Lovely 1920's home with original features, as well as upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, gorgeous counters, built in cabinets and storage, original woodwork and skylights provide a light and bright interior. A spacious nook off the kitchen can second as a the perfect spot for breakfast or a cozy office space. Enter this home from the relaxing front porch with totally fenced in yard into a spacious entry area for coats and shoe storage. Family room and dining area offer a spacious open floor plan with custom tiled fireplace and french doors opening to the front as well. Large bedroom downstairs and a beautiful full bathroom to accompany. Master Suite upstairs with incredible amounts of storage and closet space. *Carpet upstairs will be replaced upon Owner vacating!* Backyard newly landscaped with spacious patio area for enjoying those Colorado evenings. Original attached garage has been converted to a flex/workout space-heated with sliding glass doors to the back yard! Washer/Dryer included. Detached 3 Car OVERSIZED garage, too!!! No more then 5 blocks to the park, restaurants, schools and shopping makes this location one of the best in the neighborhood!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5175204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 S. Emerson St have any available units?
555 S. Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 S. Emerson St have?
Some of 555 S. Emerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 S. Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
555 S. Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 S. Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 S. Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 555 S. Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 555 S. Emerson St offers parking.
Does 555 S. Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 S. Emerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 S. Emerson St have a pool?
No, 555 S. Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 555 S. Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 555 S. Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 555 S. Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 S. Emerson St does not have units with dishwashers.

