555 S. Emerson St Available 11/01/19 2 Bed Bungalow in Wash Park!!! - Location, Location, Location is EVERYTHING for this beautiful Wash Park home! Lovely 1920's home with original features, as well as upgrades, including stainless steel appliances, gorgeous counters, built in cabinets and storage, original woodwork and skylights provide a light and bright interior. A spacious nook off the kitchen can second as a the perfect spot for breakfast or a cozy office space. Enter this home from the relaxing front porch with totally fenced in yard into a spacious entry area for coats and shoe storage. Family room and dining area offer a spacious open floor plan with custom tiled fireplace and french doors opening to the front as well. Large bedroom downstairs and a beautiful full bathroom to accompany. Master Suite upstairs with incredible amounts of storage and closet space. *Carpet upstairs will be replaced upon Owner vacating!* Backyard newly landscaped with spacious patio area for enjoying those Colorado evenings. Original attached garage has been converted to a flex/workout space-heated with sliding glass doors to the back yard! Washer/Dryer included. Detached 3 Car OVERSIZED garage, too!!! No more then 5 blocks to the park, restaurants, schools and shopping makes this location one of the best in the neighborhood!!



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



No Cats Allowed



