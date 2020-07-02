5525 East Yale Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 Bath, 720 Ft/Sq,

Details: 2 bed, 1 Bath, 720 Ft/Sq, completely remodeled / Assigned parking / Separately metered units, tenant pays gas for heat and electrical for the unit / Landlord pays for water, hot water, trash / Dogs allowed with additional sec deposit and $50.00 mo. additional rent. / Laundry in building

Please call me on my cell Tracy 720 933-1667 for a showing.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=13195126



(RLNE5726456)