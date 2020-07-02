All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

5525 East Yale Avenue

5525 East Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5525 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 Bath, 720 Ft/Sq,
Details: 2 bed, 1 Bath, 720 Ft/Sq, completely remodeled / Assigned parking / Separately metered units, tenant pays gas for heat and electrical for the unit / Landlord pays for water, hot water, trash / Dogs allowed with additional sec deposit and $50.00 mo. additional rent. / Laundry in building
Please call me on my cell Tracy 720 933-1667 for a showing.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=13195126

(RLNE5726456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 East Yale Avenue have any available units?
5525 East Yale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 East Yale Avenue have?
Some of 5525 East Yale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 East Yale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5525 East Yale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 East Yale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 East Yale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5525 East Yale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5525 East Yale Avenue offers parking.
Does 5525 East Yale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 East Yale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 East Yale Avenue have a pool?
No, 5525 East Yale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5525 East Yale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5525 East Yale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 East Yale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5525 East Yale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

