5508 Chandler Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5508 Chandler Court

5508 Chandler Court · No Longer Available
Location

5508 Chandler Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Montbello will welcome you with 1,585 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with brand new cabinets, a refrigerator, and stove. Other great features of this home include a spacious living room, dining room, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Falcon Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Northfield Shopping, Denver International Airport, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Nearby schools include DCIS at Ford Elementary School, DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, and Montbello High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

