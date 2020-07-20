5508 Chandler Court

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Montbello will welcome you with 1,585 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with brand new cabinets, a refrigerator, and stove. Other great features of this home include a spacious living room, dining room, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, and crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Falcon Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Northfield Shopping, Denver International Airport, and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



Nearby schools include DCIS at Ford Elementary School, DSST Middle School at Noel Campus, and Montbello High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



