Home
/
Denver, CO
/
550 Logan Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

550 Logan Street

550 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f50456807a ---- Prana is a tribute to the Sanskrit word meaning vital, life-sustaining energy. And we firmly believe our Prana will revitalize yours. Prana has been built to uplift you with luxury amenities galore: granite countertops, slate and hardwood floors, designer cabinetry, all-new appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, designer lighting and contemporary paint colors.Then there are the features that no apartment has had before &ndash; fold-out desks, intelligent closet and pantry organizers, and Murphy beds. The hippest home and a neighborhood that&rsquo;s no slouch at all &ndash; you&rsquo;re close to Washington & Governor&rsquo;s Parks, Trader Joe&rsquo;s, Moe&rsquo;s Bagels, The Esquire Theater, Lime, and Fruition Restaurant. Cherry Creek Mall is nearby, and hosts tons of designer stores plus a weekly farmer&rsquo;s market in the spring and summer. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Alder Cabinetry Bike Racks Carpeted Bedroom Central Air Closet And Pantry Organizers Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Courtyard Designer Lighting Designer Tile Desk And Recharging Station Dining Area Dining Counter Disposal Energy Efficient Windows Fitness Area Gas Grill Granite Countertops Hardwood Floors, Fsc Certified Lots Of Closet Space Murphy Beds (Studios Only) Near Bus Lines Near Downtown Outdoor Seating Personal Safe Pets Allowed Private Patio (Select Units) Recycling Services Reserved Parking Slate Floor Tiles Sliding Patio Doors Stove (Electric) Tile Backsplashes Window Blinds Windsource Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Logan Street have any available units?
550 Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Logan Street have?
Some of 550 Logan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 550 Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 Logan Street does offer parking.
Does 550 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Logan Street have a pool?
No, 550 Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 550 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Logan Street has units with dishwashers.
