550 E 12th Ave

Unit 904 Available 07/01/20 CapHill Condo-9th Floor,Great View,Covered Parking
*20% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR JULY 1ST MOVE IN*
9th floor updated condo in the heart of Capitol Hill with spectacular city and State Capitol views. HUGE BEDROOMS & 2 WALK IN CLOSETS! Enclosed patio. Completely updated throughout, kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Double closet master bedroom, with walk in. Master bathroom has granite countertops, 2 sinks and walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has walk in closet. Bay windows in each bedroom with a view of downtown. In unit washer/dryer.
Building Also Features:
-24 Hour Security & Doorman
-Interior & Exterior Security Cameras
-Secure Underground Parking (2 reserved spots)
-Fitness Room
-Rooftop Party Room & Deck
-Community Pool
-Visitor Parking Lot
No Pets, No Smoking
Most utilities covered by owner (Sewer, Water, Garbage, Baseboard Heat). You pay electric, (max bill $70 per month), internet, and cable.
