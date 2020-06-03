550 E 12th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool guest parking internet access

Unit 904 Available 07/01/20 CapHill Condo-9th Floor,Great View,Covered Parking - Property Id: 265687



*20% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR JULY 1ST MOVE IN*



9th floor updated condo in the heart of Capitol Hill with spectacular city and State Capitol views. HUGE BEDROOMS & 2 WALK IN CLOSETS! Enclosed patio. Completely updated throughout, kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Double closet master bedroom, with walk in. Master bathroom has granite countertops, 2 sinks and walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has walk in closet. Bay windows in each bedroom with a view of downtown. In unit washer/dryer.



Building Also Features:

-24 Hour Security & Doorman

-Interior & Exterior Security Cameras

-Secure Underground Parking (2 reserved spots)

-Fitness Room

-Rooftop Party Room & Deck

-Community Pool

-Visitor Parking Lot



No Pets, No Smoking



Most utilities covered by owner (Sewer, Water, Garbage, Baseboard Heat). You pay electric, (max bill $70 per month), internet, and cable.

No Pets Allowed



