550 E 12th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

550 E 12th Ave

550 East 12th Avenue · (303) 802-7877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 904 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Unit 904 Available 07/01/20 CapHill Condo-9th Floor,Great View,Covered Parking - Property Id: 265687

*20% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR JULY 1ST MOVE IN*

9th floor updated condo in the heart of Capitol Hill with spectacular city and State Capitol views. HUGE BEDROOMS & 2 WALK IN CLOSETS! Enclosed patio. Completely updated throughout, kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Double closet master bedroom, with walk in. Master bathroom has granite countertops, 2 sinks and walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has walk in closet. Bay windows in each bedroom with a view of downtown. In unit washer/dryer.

Building Also Features:
-24 Hour Security & Doorman
-Interior & Exterior Security Cameras
-Secure Underground Parking (2 reserved spots)
-Fitness Room
-Rooftop Party Room & Deck
-Community Pool
-Visitor Parking Lot

No Pets, No Smoking

Most utilities covered by owner (Sewer, Water, Garbage, Baseboard Heat). You pay electric, (max bill $70 per month), internet, and cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265687
Property Id 265687

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 E 12th Ave have any available units?
550 E 12th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 E 12th Ave have?
Some of 550 E 12th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 E 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
550 E 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 E 12th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 550 E 12th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 550 E 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 550 E 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 550 E 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 E 12th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 E 12th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 550 E 12th Ave has a pool.
Does 550 E 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 550 E 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 550 E 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 E 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
