Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5441 Uinta St
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5441 Uinta St

5441 Uinta Street · No Longer Available
Location

5441 Uinta Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE May 21st! 5 bed FURNISHED short term rental (6 months or less) in Stapleton. - Situated in North East Denver and outfitted with plenty of room for 10, plus Smart TVs for you to stream to your heart's desire!

The open interior has space for the entire family, while also providing ample room for the kids on the lower level, including 2 twin beds, foosball and ping pong table!

Upon entering our home, you'll find the first bedroom off to your right with a queen bed and ensuite bathroom. Across the hall, youll find the kids room with a twin bed with room to play below. Next door is the fully equipped laundry room. Advancing down the hall you will find a lofty ceiling among the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The massive kitchen is exceedingly spacious, & includes the crucial gear you'll require to fill every belly!

Only steps from the dining table, there is a back patio with cozy covered seating. The master bedroom has a comfy king bed with a full ensuite bathroom with glass shower, a luxury tub, and walk-in closet.

Heading downstairs you will find the recreation room with ample seating, flat-screen TV, foosball table, ping pong table, full futon bed, and kitchenette. Downstairs, the first bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and the second has two comfy twin beds. Two full bathrooms are located downstairs as well for when you have a full house.

Main level:
Master Bedroom: 1 King Bed | Luxury Full Ensuite Bathroom
Bedroom #2: Queen bed | Ensuite Bathroom
Bedroom #3: Twin bed (Includes 1 twin bed and play space below)
Half Bathroom

Basement Level:
Bedroom #1: 2 Twin Beds
Bedroom #2: Queen Bed
Living Area Full Sized Futon Bed
2 Full Bathrooms

No garage access

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5709963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 Uinta St have any available units?
5441 Uinta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 Uinta St have?
Some of 5441 Uinta St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 Uinta St currently offering any rent specials?
5441 Uinta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 Uinta St pet-friendly?
No, 5441 Uinta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5441 Uinta St offer parking?
No, 5441 Uinta St does not offer parking.
Does 5441 Uinta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 Uinta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 Uinta St have a pool?
No, 5441 Uinta St does not have a pool.
Does 5441 Uinta St have accessible units?
No, 5441 Uinta St does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 Uinta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 Uinta St does not have units with dishwashers.

