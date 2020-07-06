5441 Uinta St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

AVAILABLE May 21st! 5 bed FURNISHED short term rental (6 months or less) in Stapleton. - Situated in North East Denver and outfitted with plenty of room for 10, plus Smart TVs for you to stream to your heart's desire!



The open interior has space for the entire family, while also providing ample room for the kids on the lower level, including 2 twin beds, foosball and ping pong table!



Upon entering our home, you'll find the first bedroom off to your right with a queen bed and ensuite bathroom. Across the hall, youll find the kids room with a twin bed with room to play below. Next door is the fully equipped laundry room. Advancing down the hall you will find a lofty ceiling among the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The massive kitchen is exceedingly spacious, & includes the crucial gear you'll require to fill every belly!



Only steps from the dining table, there is a back patio with cozy covered seating. The master bedroom has a comfy king bed with a full ensuite bathroom with glass shower, a luxury tub, and walk-in closet.



Heading downstairs you will find the recreation room with ample seating, flat-screen TV, foosball table, ping pong table, full futon bed, and kitchenette. Downstairs, the first bedroom is furnished with a queen bed and the second has two comfy twin beds. Two full bathrooms are located downstairs as well for when you have a full house.



Main level:

Master Bedroom: 1 King Bed | Luxury Full Ensuite Bathroom

Bedroom #2: Queen bed | Ensuite Bathroom

Bedroom #3: Twin bed (Includes 1 twin bed and play space below)

Half Bathroom



Basement Level:

Bedroom #1: 2 Twin Beds

Bedroom #2: Queen Bed

Living Area Full Sized Futon Bed

2 Full Bathrooms



No garage access



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709963)