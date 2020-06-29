All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 536 University Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
536 University Boulevard
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

536 University Boulevard

536 University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Cherry Creek North will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is 1 reserved off-street spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are parks, a library, and many shopping/dining options including Whole Foods and everything else Cherry Creek has to offer! Nearby are Congress Park, Cheesman Park, and all the shops and restaurants of 6th Ave.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 University Boulevard have any available units?
536 University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 University Boulevard have?
Some of 536 University Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
536 University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 536 University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 536 University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 536 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 536 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 536 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr
Denver, CO 80231
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University