Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage internet access

535 S. Canosa Court Available 06/01/20 $2,095 - Charming 3 bed/1 bath close to Wash Park neighborhood (Nearby to Wash Park & Platte Park) - Are you dreaming of a Wash Park Bungalow, but dont currently have the budget to pay for it? Problem solved with this great rental home nearby Wash Park!



Athmar Park, a bit more than a mile west of the Wash Park neighborhood as a bird flies, is the cool/hip/fun/architecturally-charming neighborhood thats a wonderful and reasonably-priced alternative to Wash Park, Platte Park, Harvard Gulch, Rosedale, Highlands and Berkeley. The neighbors are cool. The architecture is amazing. And, its soaring-up on Denvers "best neighborhoods" lists.



This super-cute, charming and wonderful updated home, located in the central part of Athmar Park, is just 2 miles to Denvers immensely-popular Wash Park neighborhood and less than 3 miles to the park itself. Downtown Denver is less than a 15-minute drive and it's an easy 1.9-mile ride to the RTD C/D light rail station at Alameda & I-25 with train service to Downtown or DIA. Commutability from here is great.



Walkability is excellent with great parks and amazing restaurants nearby, although not quite the same as the restaurants that sometimes have some attitude on S. Pearl Street or S. Gaylord Street.



This spacious 3 bed/1 bath home has been loved, maintained, cared-for and is in great shape. The yard is fully-landscaped with flagstone walkways, rose bushes and fruit trees. This is a very quiet block and the neighbors are nice and their homes show pride of ownership. Architecturally, this neighborhood and this block are fantastic.



This updated home has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Living room, dining area, and kitchen have an open layout that lives-large. There is great natural light and an extra bonus room near the back of the house as well!



Walk out the back door and see a large, fenced-in backyard, with 2 patio areas. There is a new, large 2-car detached garage out back with plenty of extra storage space, built-in shelving, a workshop area and working refrigerator.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen



Located in a great, cozy, quiet neighborhood. Pets OK. Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4269 today to set up a showing!



