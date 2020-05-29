All apartments in Denver
535 S. Canosa Court

535 South Canosa Court · (720) 583-4369
Location

535 South Canosa Court, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 535 S. Canosa Court · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
internet access
535 S. Canosa Court Available 06/01/20 $2,095 - Charming 3 bed/1 bath close to Wash Park neighborhood (Nearby to Wash Park & Platte Park) - Are you dreaming of a Wash Park Bungalow, but dont currently have the budget to pay for it? Problem solved with this great rental home nearby Wash Park!

Athmar Park, a bit more than a mile west of the Wash Park neighborhood as a bird flies, is the cool/hip/fun/architecturally-charming neighborhood thats a wonderful and reasonably-priced alternative to Wash Park, Platte Park, Harvard Gulch, Rosedale, Highlands and Berkeley. The neighbors are cool. The architecture is amazing. And, its soaring-up on Denvers "best neighborhoods" lists.

This super-cute, charming and wonderful updated home, located in the central part of Athmar Park, is just 2 miles to Denvers immensely-popular Wash Park neighborhood and less than 3 miles to the park itself. Downtown Denver is less than a 15-minute drive and it's an easy 1.9-mile ride to the RTD C/D light rail station at Alameda & I-25 with train service to Downtown or DIA. Commutability from here is great.

Walkability is excellent with great parks and amazing restaurants nearby, although not quite the same as the restaurants that sometimes have some attitude on S. Pearl Street or S. Gaylord Street.

This spacious 3 bed/1 bath home has been loved, maintained, cared-for and is in great shape. The yard is fully-landscaped with flagstone walkways, rose bushes and fruit trees. This is a very quiet block and the neighbors are nice and their homes show pride of ownership. Architecturally, this neighborhood and this block are fantastic.

This updated home has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new washer and dryer, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Living room, dining area, and kitchen have an open layout that lives-large. There is great natural light and an extra bonus room near the back of the house as well!

Walk out the back door and see a large, fenced-in backyard, with 2 patio areas. There is a new, large 2-car detached garage out back with plenty of extra storage space, built-in shelving, a workshop area and working refrigerator.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

Located in a great, cozy, quiet neighborhood. Pets OK. Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4269 today to set up a showing!

(RLNE3213157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 S. Canosa Court have any available units?
535 S. Canosa Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 S. Canosa Court have?
Some of 535 S. Canosa Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 S. Canosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
535 S. Canosa Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 S. Canosa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 S. Canosa Court is pet friendly.
Does 535 S. Canosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 535 S. Canosa Court does offer parking.
Does 535 S. Canosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 S. Canosa Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 S. Canosa Court have a pool?
No, 535 S. Canosa Court does not have a pool.
Does 535 S. Canosa Court have accessible units?
No, 535 S. Canosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 535 S. Canosa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 S. Canosa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
