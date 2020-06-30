5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

*** LEASE THROUGH 11/30/2020 !!! ***



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Cherry Creek Village will welcome you with 650 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is of street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or enjoy spending time at the community pool, fitness center, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and City of Potenza Park. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Cherry Creek Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Case by case on pets.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



*** LEASE THROUGH 11/30/2020 !!! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.