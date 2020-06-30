All apartments in Denver
5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive.
Last updated January 17 2020

5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive

5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5300 E Cherry Creek South Dr, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
*** LEASE THROUGH 11/30/2020 !!! ***

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Cherry Creek Village will welcome you with 650 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is of street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, or enjoy spending time at the community pool, fitness center, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and City of Potenza Park. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Cherry Creek Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Case by case on pets.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** LEASE THROUGH 11/30/2020 !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have any available units?
5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have?
Some of 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive offers parking.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive has a pool.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have accessible units?
No, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

