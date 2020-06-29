All apartments in Denver
5233 Chester Street
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5233 Chester Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

5233 Chester Street

5233 Chester Street · No Longer Available
Location

5233 Chester Street, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful large Stapleton house built in 2016. Multi-generational home with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. This house has a large main house with 4 beds and 4 baths and a smaller mother in law suite with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with it's own separate kitchen. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and big walk-in closets. Hardwood floor on main level with and office. Stainless steel appliances included two sets of washer/dryer(one unit on second floor and one unit in next gen suite), two refrigerators and kitchen appliances. This home has 3048 sq ft with 1700 sqft finished basement. There is a three car attached garage with ample space. Shopping center and various restaurants in walking distance.Owner pays trash and sewer. No Pets, no smoking. Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Sophisticated Properties 303-918-7909 sophisticatedproperties.com

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5233-chester-st-denver-co-80238-usa/53565ed3-7e0f-4afd-b95f-d2b0e43c4897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Chester Street have any available units?
5233 Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Chester Street have?
Some of 5233 Chester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Chester Street pet-friendly?
No, 5233 Chester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5233 Chester Street offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Chester Street offers parking.
Does 5233 Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 Chester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Chester Street have a pool?
No, 5233 Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 5233 Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Chester Street has units with dishwashers.
