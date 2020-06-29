5233 Chester Street

Amenities

Beautiful large Stapleton house built in 2016. Multi-generational home with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. This house has a large main house with 4 beds and 4 baths and a smaller mother in law suite with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with it's own separate kitchen. Large master suite with 5 piece bath and big walk-in closets. Hardwood floor on main level with and office. Stainless steel appliances included two sets of washer/dryer(one unit on second floor and one unit in next gen suite), two refrigerators and kitchen appliances. This home has 3048 sq ft with 1700 sqft finished basement. There is a three car attached garage with ample space. Shopping center and various restaurants in walking distance.Owner pays trash and sewer. No Pets, no smoking. Listed by Peter Mitzelfeld, Sophisticated Properties 303-918-7909 sophisticatedproperties.com



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5233-chester-st-denver-co-80238-usa/53565ed3-7e0f-4afd-b95f-d2b0e43c4897



No Pets Allowed



