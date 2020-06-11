520 Fillmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Evolve Real Estate: Large, Almost New Home in Cherry Creek. 6 Month Rental. - How would you like to live in this spacious, sun filled, brand new Cherry Creek home? Yes that's right - it is brand new and is being finished right now. Please enjoy this sneak peak while the finishing touches are being done to this unique beauty in the heart of Cherry Creek. Professional photos coming soon.



Location, location, location: this home is in the heart of Cherry Creek North with great walk-ability to world class shopping, restaurants, bistros, boutiques, banks, libraries, trails, bike paths and more. Easy access to highways as well.



This is a truly amazing, no expense spared, luxurious retreat. This home is very special and there's nothing quite like it in Cherry Creek. This is a three story elevator serviced, private half duplex with enormous basement for additional storage. This is an extra wide 33 ft unit, not common in Cherry Creek.



As you approach this home, you are greeted with a lush lawn and generous front porch. Walking in on the main level of this home, you notice all the luxurious elements such as Italian made stairs rails, cathedral like windows, beautiful tile work, gourmet kitchen, extra custom cabinetry throughout, custom chandeliers and much more.



The main level features open concept layout with massive kitchen with Termadore Appliances for a true foodie. Adjoining dining room is large and provides plenty of space for your dinner parties and ample mingle room by the built in wet bar.



Spacious and open, the living room is decorated with a gorgeous gas fireplace. Behind the living room, on the other side of this home, is a generous mud room with a dog shower area, powder room and a massive 3 CAR GARAGE - A RARITY IN CHERRY CREEK NORTH. That's right - no more looking for a parking space in Cherry Creek!



Along side the dining and living room is a generous side yard with gas fireplace and a separate fire table/pit, making it a breeze for outdoor entertaining or just star gazing.



Also on the main level is a spacious library with built in cabinets. Right next to the library, there's a beautiful staircase taking you up on the second level where you find a study, two bedrooms, each with it's own bath.



Up another flight is the master retreat. Don't feel like taking the stairs? No problem, this home is also serviced by an elevator.



The master suite is truly stunning and very functional. The bedroom is large, bright and warm with a beautiful fireplace. Right off the master bedroom there's an expansive deck. A built in coffee bar in the bedrooms makes mornings a breeze. Wake up, stretch, make coffee, sit on the deck and enjoy the sun. Master bath is a work of art: oversized beautifully tiled STEAM shower, large stand alone bathtub with micro-pore massage, two sinks and plenty of room to move around will make it hard to leave.



Need additional storage - this home has it. Enjoy over 1000 square feet in the unfinished basement to store your prized, but needed on a daily basis possessions.



This home is very tech savvy with motion sensors, circuit breaker alarms, panoramic high quality video cameras covering all of outside. Central vacuum - HEPA filter removes allergens down to 0.3 micron size.



Small dogs are considered (under 25#) with additional pet rent of $40 per pet and $500 deposit per pet. Larger dogs are on a case by case basis. No cats please. Two dog maximum.



*** 6 MONTHS LEASE ONLY***

Tenant will share the expense of yard maintenance (50/50) with the adjoining duplex.



To schedule a private showing of this home please text/email Marina at 720.308.2959.



To see more of our available rentals, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



(RLNE3557588)