Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5190 Raleigh St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

5190 Raleigh St

5190 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

5190 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5190 Raleigh St Available 08/20/19 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath with Large Outdoor Patio Space! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This charming renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Corner Lot with plenty of entertaining/playing space in the backyard. Enjoy the great Colorado weather from the large patio area that provides provides lots of room. It is located between Regis University and Berkeley Lake Park. Tennyson street shops and great restaurants are also within walking distance.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3 X Monthly charges & 620+ Credit Score is required.
Complete Tenant qualification criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets Considered with $250/Pet Deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4960318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5190 Raleigh St have any available units?
5190 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5190 Raleigh St have?
Some of 5190 Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5190 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
5190 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5190 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5190 Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 5190 Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 5190 Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 5190 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5190 Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5190 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 5190 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 5190 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 5190 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 5190 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5190 Raleigh St has units with dishwashers.
