All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 519 E 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
519 E 4th Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:13 AM

519 E 4th Ave

519 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

519 East 4th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exquisitely maintained home that is the perfect blend of charming historic details and modern updates. Ideal location in Alamo Placita, just north of wash park. Open-Concept living area that gets tons of light throughout the day. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new electrical, all updated lighting, wood floors, new tile floors, new led canned lights, new gas fireplace, surround sound speakers, dimmers, fully redone bathrooms and more. Cable, electric, heat, gas, air conditioning and water are included. Call 920-395-9027 Today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 E 4th Ave have any available units?
519 E 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 E 4th Ave have?
Some of 519 E 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 E 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
519 E 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 E 4th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 E 4th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 519 E 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 519 E 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 519 E 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 E 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 E 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 519 E 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 519 E 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 519 E 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 519 E 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 E 4th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University