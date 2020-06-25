519 E 4th Ave

Amenities

Exquisitely maintained home that is the perfect blend of charming historic details and modern updates. Ideal location in Alamo Placita, just north of wash park. Open-Concept living area that gets tons of light throughout the day. Gorgeous hardwood floors, new electrical, all updated lighting, wood floors, new tile floors, new led canned lights, new gas fireplace, surround sound speakers, dimmers, fully redone bathrooms and more. Cable, electric, heat, gas, air conditioning and water are included. Call 920-395-9027 Today.