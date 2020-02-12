All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5166 Akron Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

5166 Akron Street

5166 North Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

5166 North Akron Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3c047d093 ----
Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bath courtyard home with Mountain Views and over 2900 sq ft of living space located in the Willow Park East neighborhood of Stapleton.

Open Living Area with gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors that flow into modern Kitchen with granite counters, island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances and a plethora of cabinets.

Mud Room off of the 2 car Garage, Patio and Living Area. The main level also includes a Powder Room and a Bedroom with French doors that can also be used as a Study.

The spacious Master Suite is equipped with a large walk-in closet and a 5 piece tiled Bath with soaking tub.

The finished Basement includes an oversized Family Room, 5th Bedroom and full Bathroom.

Washer/Dryer, Central Air, Ceiling Fans.

Relax on the patio in the fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!

Great location and blocks from the North High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Green-North, the Shops at Northfield, the Maverick Pool, and Runway 35 pool.

Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Light Rail Station, the other four Community Pools, Dog Park, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton.

Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available May 16th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5166 Akron Street have any available units?
5166 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5166 Akron Street have?
Some of 5166 Akron Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5166 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
5166 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5166 Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5166 Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 5166 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 5166 Akron Street offers parking.
Does 5166 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5166 Akron Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5166 Akron Street have a pool?
Yes, 5166 Akron Street has a pool.
Does 5166 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 5166 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5166 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5166 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

