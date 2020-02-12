5166 Akron Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bath courtyard home with Mountain Views and over 2900 sq ft of living space located in the Willow Park East neighborhood of Stapleton.



Open Living Area with gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors that flow into modern Kitchen with granite counters, island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances and a plethora of cabinets.



Mud Room off of the 2 car Garage, Patio and Living Area. The main level also includes a Powder Room and a Bedroom with French doors that can also be used as a Study.



The spacious Master Suite is equipped with a large walk-in closet and a 5 piece tiled Bath with soaking tub.



The finished Basement includes an oversized Family Room, 5th Bedroom and full Bathroom.



Washer/Dryer, Central Air, Ceiling Fans.



Relax on the patio in the fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining!



Great location and blocks from the North High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Green-North, the Shops at Northfield, the Maverick Pool, and Runway 35 pool.



Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, Light Rail Station, the other four Community Pools, Dog Park, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver?s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton.



Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available May 16th



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Light Rail Station

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Top Denver Schools