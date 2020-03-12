All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5142 Jasper St

5142 Jasper St · No Longer Available
Location

5142 Jasper St, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
5142 Jasper St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 3Bed Tri-Level Home Minutes From DIA - This lovely home has a great layout and large yard. Living room and eat in kitchen on walk in level, Bonus room and half bath on lower level, laundry in unfinished basement, bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Situated right on a corner lot, this home boasts a large fenced back yard and full sprinkler system to maintain the lawn. Top that off with a big 2 car garage and you have quite a home! At just $1950, this one won't last at all!

Visit www.RentEcosystems.com/vacancies to apply

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2738209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 Jasper St have any available units?
5142 Jasper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 5142 Jasper St currently offering any rent specials?
5142 Jasper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 Jasper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5142 Jasper St is pet friendly.
Does 5142 Jasper St offer parking?
Yes, 5142 Jasper St offers parking.
Does 5142 Jasper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 Jasper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 Jasper St have a pool?
No, 5142 Jasper St does not have a pool.
Does 5142 Jasper St have accessible units?
No, 5142 Jasper St does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 Jasper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5142 Jasper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5142 Jasper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5142 Jasper St does not have units with air conditioning.
