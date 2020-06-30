All apartments in Denver
510 Cherokee St

510 Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Cherokee Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Baker - Property Id: 248483

Awesome location in one of the best neighborhoods in Denver- Baker. Only blocks from Spear Blvd and South Broadway and walking distance from the Cherry Creek Trail. Plenty of restaurants, retail and more in the immediate area. Unit is charming with exposed brick in main living space with a expanded skylight offering plenty of natural light keeping unit bright throughout the day.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248483
Property Id 248483

(RLNE5656016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Cherokee St have any available units?
510 Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Cherokee St have?
Some of 510 Cherokee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
510 Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 510 Cherokee St offer parking?
No, 510 Cherokee St does not offer parking.
Does 510 Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Cherokee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 510 Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 510 Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 510 Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Cherokee St has units with dishwashers.

