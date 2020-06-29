All apartments in Denver
5081 Elm Court
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

5081 Elm Court

5081 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5081 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
5081 Elm Court Available 04/01/20 Cozy Ranch in Prime Location With A Large Private Back Yard - This inviting home has all newer appliances, newer windows, newer paint, hardwood floors, large back patio, a cozy fireplace, & parking for four vehicles. You'll love the warm & welcoming traditional floor plan that boasts of a family room with a wood burning fireplace, kitchen that opens to the formal dining room, & nice sized bedrooms. The large back patio and fenced in yard is perfect for entertaining. Close to Regis, Highlands, and Berkeley. Walking distance to several parks, restaurants, shops, and cafes. Easy highway access and a short drive to downtown.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4852557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Elm Court have any available units?
5081 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5081 Elm Court have?
Some of 5081 Elm Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5081 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 5081 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 5081 Elm Court offers parking.
Does 5081 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5081 Elm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 5081 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 5081 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 5081 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5081 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.

