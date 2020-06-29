Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

5081 Elm Court Available 04/01/20 Cozy Ranch in Prime Location With A Large Private Back Yard - This inviting home has all newer appliances, newer windows, newer paint, hardwood floors, large back patio, a cozy fireplace, & parking for four vehicles. You'll love the warm & welcoming traditional floor plan that boasts of a family room with a wood burning fireplace, kitchen that opens to the formal dining room, & nice sized bedrooms. The large back patio and fenced in yard is perfect for entertaining. Close to Regis, Highlands, and Berkeley. Walking distance to several parks, restaurants, shops, and cafes. Easy highway access and a short drive to downtown.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4852557)