50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218

Amenities

Alicia Condominiums Unit #105 is a ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors, updated bathroom, updated windows, air conditioning and an additional storage unit.



The layout offers an open kitchen and living room floorplan, with large windows for lots of natural light. The bedroom is large, with duel closets. The bathroom features a nice double-sink setup and recently updated tile and fixtures.



Unit amenities include: 1 reserved storage unit and several paid utilities. Landlord pays: heat, water, trash and gas; Resident pays: electricity, cable/internet.



Alicia Condominiums are located in Denver's West Washington Park neighborhood. Centrally located, you will be minutes from Denver's huge and popular Washington Park, as well as close to the shops and bars along South Broadway; you're also minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and the Downtown Denver business district; or, hit the Cherry Creek bike path - just blocks from your front door.



Whether you're new to Denver, or just looking for an interesting new neighborhood to call home, this location simply cannot be beat.



Building amenities include onsite laundry, common courtyard with barbeque, and a fantastic community of neighbors!