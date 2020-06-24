All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218
Last updated April 4 2019 at 11:50 PM

50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218

50 N Clarkson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

50 N Clarkson St, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Alicia Condominiums Unit #105 is a ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath with hardwood floors, updated bathroom, updated windows, air conditioning and an additional storage unit.

The layout offers an open kitchen and living room floorplan, with large windows for lots of natural light. The bedroom is large, with duel closets. The bathroom features a nice double-sink setup and recently updated tile and fixtures.

Unit amenities include: 1 reserved storage unit and several paid utilities. Landlord pays: heat, water, trash and gas; Resident pays: electricity, cable/internet.

Contact us today for a tour!
Alicia Condominiums are located in Denver's West Washington Park neighborhood. Centrally located, you will be minutes from Denver's huge and popular Washington Park, as well as close to the shops and bars along South Broadway; you're also minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and the Downtown Denver business district; or, hit the Cherry Creek bike path - just blocks from your front door.

Whether you're new to Denver, or just looking for an interesting new neighborhood to call home, this location simply cannot be beat.

Building amenities include onsite laundry, common courtyard with barbeque, and a fantastic community of neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 have any available units?
50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 have?
Some of 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 pet-friendly?
No, 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 offer parking?
No, 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 does not offer parking.
Does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 have a pool?
No, 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 does not have a pool.
Does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 have accessible units?
No, 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Clarkson St. Denver CO 80218 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University